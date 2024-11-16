Man City fans braced for official announcement as Pep Guardiola finally decides his future

Pep Guardiola has made his decision on whether to stay at Man City or not. (Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

Pep Guardiola has been a major factor behind Man City’s recent success, but the rumours surrounding his future have continued for a while now.

The Catalan has a “virtually impossible” task ahead were he to stay, and equalling an unwanted feat for only the second time in his career recently might also have tipped the balance in terms of discussions.

Man City announcement on Pep Guardiola due

That’s because Guardiola is a perfectionist. Nothing less than the best would appear to be good enough for a man that changed the face of football at Barcelona and then Bayern Munich before proving the critics wrong and managing to do it in the Premier League too.

His City sides have been the gold standard in the Premier League, with only Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool managing to stop them from making it seven English top-flight titles in a row.

The current run of four consecutive Premier League wins is still a record that no one has managed other than City, so news that Pep’s contract extension is ’99 percent done’ will come as a huge relief.

Ex-pro poses “very interesting” question that Guardiola needs to answer – READ MORE

Football Insider report that an official announcement is expected soon to confirm that Guardiola will sign a one-year extension, taking him to the end of the 2025/26 season.

At that point, there are cogent reasons for him to leave, not least because his influence on the squad might be considered to be waning after so long in charge.

Klopp got out at Liverpool when he saw things heading that way, and Pep has nothing left to prove in the blue half of Manchester.

The sooner the announcement is made, the quicker the focus can shift back onto the more important matter of what’s happening on the pitch.