Man United want to sign Leon Goretzka

(Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

Manchester United remain keen on signing Leon Goretzka from Bayern Munich.

The 29-year-old German international has fallen down the pecking order at Bayern Munich and he has been used as a substitute mostly this season.

The German international will be hoping to play more often at this stage of his career, and he might need to leave Bayern Munich in order to play regularly. As per TEAMtalk, Manchester United are prepared to provide him with an exit route, and it will be interesting to see if they come forward with an official offer to sign the player.

The midfielder has a contract with the German club until the summer of 2026, and he could be available for a reasonable amount of money at the end of the season. Manchester United need a combative presence in the middle of the park, and the German international will add physicality and defensive cover to the side as well.

Goretzka could fancy Man United move

The opportunity to move to the Premier League could be quite exciting for him at this stage of his career. He would get to compete at the highest level with Manchester United and regain his form with regular game time. Manchester United are one of the biggest clubs in the world and the opportunity to play for them can be quite exciting for most players.

The German midfielder is at the peak of his powers, and he will look to hit the ground running at Old Trafford. It will be interesting to see if Manchester United can secure an agreement with the Bundesliga giants now. They have been keeping tabs on his contract situation for a while.

The Red Devils will need to improve their midfield unit in the coming months, and they should look to bring in a technically gifted central midfielder as well, who can control the tempo of the game and add creativity to the side.