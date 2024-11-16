Man United eyeing up a move for 29-year-old Bundesliga powerhouse

Manchester United FC
Posted by
New Man United manager Ruben Amorim
(Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

Manchester United remain keen on signing Leon Goretzka from Bayern Munich.

The 29-year-old German international has fallen down the pecking order at Bayern Munich and he has been used as a substitute mostly this season.

The German international will be hoping to play more often at this stage of his career, and he might need to leave Bayern Munich in order to play regularly. As per TEAMtalk, Manchester United are prepared to provide him with an exit route, and it will be interesting to see if they come forward with an official offer to sign the player.

The midfielder has a contract with the German club until the summer of 2026, and he could be available for a reasonable amount of money at the end of the season. Manchester United need a combative presence in the middle of the park, and the German international will add physicality and defensive cover to the side as well.

More Stories / Latest News
Ruben Amorim has set the bar high
“We want to do something special” – Man United squad in no doubt how high Ruben Amorim has sets the bar
Cristiano Ronaldo's classy gesture
Cristiano Ronaldo’s classy message to Man United after epic Juve-inspired goal
Paul Scholes agrees with Enzo Maresca
Change of plans: Chelsea switch transfer priority after 26-year-old gains Maresca’s trust
Man United want to sign Leon Goretzka
(Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images)

Goretzka could fancy Man United move

The opportunity to move to the Premier League could be quite exciting for him at this stage of his career. He would get to compete at the highest level with Manchester United and regain his form with regular game time. Manchester United are one of the biggest clubs in the world and the opportunity to play for them can be quite exciting for most players.

The German midfielder is at the peak of his powers, and he will look to hit the ground running at Old Trafford. It will be interesting to see if Manchester United can secure an agreement with the Bundesliga giants now. They have been keeping tabs on his contract situation for a while.

The Red Devils will need to improve their midfield unit in the coming months, and they should look to bring in a technically gifted central midfielder as well, who can control the tempo of the game and add creativity to the side.

More Stories Leon Goretzka

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.