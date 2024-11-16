Newcastle want to sign Igor Jesus

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are keen on signing the Botafogo striker Igor Jesus.

The 23-year-old Brazilian international joined the club in July 2024, and he has been quite impressive for them. He has already scored eight goals in all competitions for them.

His performances have attracted the attention of other Premier League clubs like Fulham, Brentford and Nottingham Forest, as per TBR Football. It will be interesting to see if Newcastle can get the deal done. They are one of the wealthiest clubs in the world and they have an ambitious project. They could be an attractive destination for the South American attacker.

Newcastle need more depth in the attack and signing another striker would be ideal. They have been overly dependent on Alexander Isak for goals and creativity. Jesus is highly rated in South America and he has a bright future ahead ahead of himself. He could develop into a key player for Newcastle with the right guidance.

“He is a player with a very strong mentality,” Bernardo Franco told Globo Esporte about the player. “Extremely competitive and with a very high work rate. A lot of dedication, and commitment”.

Igor Jesus would be a handy option

The 23-year-old certainly has the physicality and technical attributes to thrive in English football. The Brazilian striker is more than just a goalscorer and his creativity and link-up play could prove to be a bonus for Newcastle.

Newcastle have the financial muscle to get the deal done, and it will be interesting to see if they step up on their pursuit and submit an offer for the player at the end of the season. It remains to be seen whether Botafogo are ready to sell the player after signing him just a few months ago.

The opportunity to play in the Premier League will be quite attractive for the player and he will hope that the two clubs can finalise an agreement. He will look to test himself at the highest level, and Newcastle could provide him with that platform.

He has been linked with Arsenal and Chelsea recently.