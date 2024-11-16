(Photo by Gary Oakley/Getty Images)

Norwegian youngster Nikolai Hopland has revealed that he dreams of playing for Leeds United one day.

The Norway under-21 international is currently plying his trade at the Eredivisie club Heerenveen. The 20-year-old has been a regular starter for the Dutch outfit this season and he has impressed with his performances.

The Norway under-21 international is highly rated across Europe, and it will be interesting to see if Leeds decide to make a move for him in the near future. His comments will certainly serve as encouragement for the Championship side.

Leeds could certainly use more quality and depth in the defensive unit and the 20-year-old would be a quality long-term investment for them. It will be interesting to see if Hopland can continue his development with regular football at the Dutch club. If he manages to impress consistently, there is no doubt that the top clubs will come in for him in the near future.

Meanwhile, the defender has revealed that he has been supporting Leeds since he was four years old and he has watched them multiple times. In addition to that, the defender claims to own every shirt Leeds have had in the last 15 years.

“People often laugh when I say this, but since I was four, it has always been Leeds United”, Hoplad said via Dutch outlet Voetbal Primeur. “Together with my father, I have been there about 20 times. “I think I have every shirt they’ve had in the last 15 years in my wardrobe and I still watch almost every game if it works out with our own schedule. A really great club. “It is my dream to play for them one day and I will do everything I can to make that dream come true.”

Meanwhile, Leeds are currently pushing for promotion to the Premier League after missing out last season. It will be interesting to see if they can secure a return to the top flight this time around.