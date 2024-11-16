Ligue 1 owner hands Liverpool boost as 21-year-old has “choice” to leave in 2025

Liverpool are interested in Rayan Cherki. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Olympique Lyonnais owner John Textor has stated that leaving the Ligue 1 club in 2025 will be the decision of Rayan Cherki amid interest in the 21-year-old from Liverpool.

Several Premier League clubs have shown an interest in the French star in recent months with Fulham even agreeing a £15m deal with Lyon for the midfielder last summer. A transfer never materialised as Cherki opted to stay, signing a new contract in the process, which keeps the player with OL until 2026.

Cherki is now valued at €25m ahead of the 2025 transfer windows with L’Equipe reporting that Liverpool have enquired about the playmaker. The Reds have previously shown interest in signing the midfielder, however, the French talent dreams of a move to Real Madrid.

It seems certain that the 21-year-old will leave Lyon next summer and given the Ligue 1 outfit’s current situation, the French club will be open to selling the youngster, with their owner John Textor stating that an exit will the be player’s “choice”.

Will Liverpool target Rayan Cherki leave Lyon in 2025?

Olympique Lyonnais owner John Textor held a press conference on Saturday morning at Lyon’s Groupama Stadium after the DNCG ruling. The French football financial watchdog handed a severe sanction to Les Gones this week as the Ligue 1 club have been hit with a provisional Ligue 2 relegation, the supervision of their wages and a transfer ban.

Speaking about the future of Cherki amid links to Liverpool, Textor said that the midfielder’s decision to leave in 2025 will be “his choice” as the French club need to bring in funds.

“With him, we lost €15m, but he has a greater market value,” Textor said via L’Equipe. “He should stay in January but it will come down to his choice, as always in football”.

It remains to be seen who will make an official move for Cherki over the coming months and whoever does, they will have a good chance of landing the 21-year-old talent.