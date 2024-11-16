“We want to do something special” – Man United squad in no doubt how high Ruben Amorim has sets the bar

Ruben Amorim has set the bar high at Man Untied. Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Ruben Amorim has begun his tenure at Old Trafford, and if any Man United players were in doubt as to his expectations, they’ve had their questions quickly answered.

Ex-United ace and fellow Portuguese, Cristiano Ronaldo, has already sent a classy message to Amorim, and another Red Devils stalwart has been tipped to help him if needed.

Ruben Amorim has all Man United supporters excited

As the 39-year-old showed with his ‘thanks but no thanks’ for Ruud van Nistelrooy, he isn’t a manager that’s going to accept anything but his way of thinking on how to do things.

Given that when he left Sporting they were 11 wins from 11 games in the Portuguese league, there’s obvious excitement about Amorim’s arrival.

That hasn’t been dulled after his first interview with the official Man United website either.

? Ruben Amorim: "The most important thing for me is identity. So since day one we will start with our identity, from the first game". "How to play, how to press, these small things, small details. So if I have to say one thing, my main goal, my first goal, is identity". pic.twitter.com/m08ZSBSKYT — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 16, 2024

“I feel the connection with the people in the club and that is very important for me,” he said.

“[…] All the people are hungry for success and I feel that this is the place that I want to be also because of that […] We want to do something special in the special club.

“[…] We know that if the team plays well and wins games, everything looks so much better and the people really start to believe in the new stadium and new ideas. So, we know that we are the engine of the football. Manchester United is the engine of the Premier League in my opinion.

“[…] I think it’s important because a lot of people now talk about the 3-4-3 and the 4-3-3 and all that stuff. But when I think as a player or as a team-mate of Manchester United, it is not a system or formation, it’s like the character of the players, the way they see the club.

“So we have to focus on that before the everything of how we play, how we press. The most important thing for me at this moment is to create the principles, the identity and the character that we had in the past.

“[..] Everybody wants to win and I want to win with my players, with the fans, but with an identity and one idea, that is the thing that I am focused on all the time.”

Once players start returning from international duty, Amorim can get down to business, and within a few weeks, supporters will come to understand what his Man United team will look like.

If they’re anywhere close to his Sporting side, then Red Devils fans are in for a wild ride.