Man United fan favourite left “devastated” following recent Ruben Amorim decision

Ruben Amorim’s decision to not keep Ruud van Nistelrooy at Man United upon his appointment as the new manager has left the Dutch coach devastated following his departure.

The Portuguese coach has replaced Erik ten Hag in the Old Trafford hot seat and the former Sporting CP boss began work at the Premier League club this week having had to serve a short notice period after he was officially confirmed as the Manchester outfit’s new manager.

Amorim has a lot of work to do at Man United as the opening phase of the 2024/25 campaign has been a disaster for the Red Devils.

United currently sit 13th in the Premier League standings but the mood around the club has been uplifted in recent weeks courtesy of the work done by Van Nistelrooy.

The 48-year-old returned to Man United during the summer and was asked to manage the Premier League club temporarily following the sacking of Ten Hag. The former striker’s time overseeing the Red Devils was a major success as the Dutch coach was undefeated across the four matches he was in charge of – winning three of them – allowing him to leave with a 75 per cent win rate.

Many of the Man United squad wanted Van Nistelrooy to stay and the 48-year-old admitted that he would do so in any capacity. However, that was not in the plans of Amorim.

Amorim decided to not have Van Nistelrooy as part of his backroom staff quickly upon his appointment as Man United boss as the Portuguese coach made the decision to bring his own trusted team with him from Sporting Lisbon.

This left the Dutch coach “devastated”, reports The Mirror, as the 48-year-old had hoped to continue at Old Trafford given that he was still in contract with the Manchester club.

This is the right decision from Amorim as the manager of Man United is a highly scrutinised position and if an individual is to be successful in the role, he needs people he can trust behind him.