Good news for Tottenham fans as Sky reporter confident 6 G/A talent will not leave next summer

Son Heung-min expected to stay at Tottenham. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

There has been a lot of uncertainty around the future of Son Heung-min throughout the start of the 2024/25 campaign but it is being reported that the Tottenham legend will remain at the club beyond next summer.

The 32-year-old is out of contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at the end of the season, although Spurs have the option to trigger a clause that extends his contract until 2026.

Having entered the final year of his deal, Son said back in September that talks over a new contract are yet to take place with Tottenham and insisted that he is only focused on winning his first trophy with the North London club.

“We haven’t talked about anything yet,” the winger stated via ESPN. “It is very clear from me. I am very focused on this season. At this age, every second is like a goal, especially this season, we are in a lot of competitions, it feels like I am taking even more care about this.”

Two months later, it looks like Son will remain at Tottenham beyond the 2025 summer transfer window as Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg reports that the Spurs captain will remain in North London for another year, as the Premier League outfit are expected to trigger the clause in his current deal that extends his contract until 2026.

The 32-year-old is also said to be keen on staying at Tottenham as the South Korean international searches for his first trophy throughout the remainder of the 2024/25 campaign.

Son Heung-min deserves to lift a trophy with Tottenham

Son has been with Tottenham since 2015 having moved to North London from Bayer Leverkusen. The winger has created a legendary career with Spurs over the last 10 years, producing 165 goals and 87 assists across 419 matches.

This longevity saw the South Korean handed the captain’s armband last summer and if anyone deserves to lift a trophy at Tottenham, it is the 32-year-old.

Ange Postecoglou’s team have a chance this season in the cup competitions but there will need to be improvements. Son will also be required to step up as the winger has not been at his best, although he has produced three goals and three assists across eight Premier League games.

It would be a special moment for the Spurs captain and fans of the club will be happy to see the legendary figure remain a little longer.