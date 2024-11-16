Tottenham want to sign Tariq Lamptey

(Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing the Brighton defender Tariq Lamptry.

According to Football Transfers, the 24-year-old will be a free agent at the end of the season, and Brighton could sell him in January to recoup some money from his departure.

Tottenham are looking to secure his services for a knockdown price and it remains to be seen whether they can get a deal across the line. They will face competition from Everton and West Ham United.

The 24-year-old was highly rated in the Premier League a few seasons ago, but his development seems to have stalled. Regardless, Lamptey remains a talented young defender with impressive potential and he could develop into an important player for Tottenham in the long term.

Pedro Porro has been linked to the move to Real Madrid and Tottenham are probably preparing for contingencies if the Spanish international decides to move on in the near future. Lamptey is capable of operating as the right back, left back as well as a wing-back. Apart from his defensive qualities, he is quite impressive going forward as well.

Lamptey could be a useful option

With the right guidance, he could be a key player for Tottenham in future. The opportunity to join Tottenham will be quite attractive for the player as well. He might get to compete in European football with them and fight for trophies.

Tottenham have a talented squad at their disposal, but they need to add more depth in order to truly compete with the elite clubs. Players like Lamptey could prove to be very useful options for them.

With Brighton looking to sell, agreeing on a deal should not be difficult for Tottenham. They have the resources to get the deal done, and it remains to be seen whether all parties can come to an agreement soon.