Tottenham “tracking” 29-year-old who could leave “Big Six” club next summer admits former scout

Jack Grealish could leave Man City in 2025. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Tottenham are monitoring the situation of Jack Grealish at Man City as the 29-year-old may not have a future at the Premier League club heading into the 2025/26 season.

The English talent has been with the Manchester club since 2021 having moved to the Etihad Stadium as part of a massive £100m deal with Aston Villa. The winger’s time in Manchester has been up and down, with the 2022/23 campaign undoubtedly his best in a City shirt.

The arrival of Jeremy Doku and Savinho has complicated Grealish’s situation at Man City as the England international’s place in Pep Guardiola’s starting 11 is far from certain.

The current season has not got off to a good start for Grealish as the winger has been dealing with an injury in recent weeks and before that, the former Villa star was not chipping in with goal contributions, producing just two assists in the 10 games he has featured in.

There is a lot of uncertainty at Man City heading into 2025 and one is the future of Grealish. The 29-year-old has a contract at the Etihad until 2027, however, clubs such as Tottenham are keeping an eye on his situation.

Will Man City star Jack Grealish end up at Tottenham next summer?

Former Premier League scout Mick Brown has provided an update on the future of Grealish, stating that the winger is someone Tottenham are “tracking” ahead of the 2025 summer transfer window. A move in January is very unlikely but it is possible once the 2024/25 campaign has concluded.

Speaking to Football Insider about the English talent, Brown said: “If City decide he doesn’t have a part to play there any more, he could leave.

“We know what Jack gives them playing in more of a supportive role, but they if they decide they could get some money back, that’s their decision to make.

“He’d definitely be an asset to Tottenham and he’s one of the players they’ve been tracking. He would help to stop this basketball thing where it’s going from one end of the pitch to the other. That’s one of their issues, they can score plenty but they concede too many as well.”

The former scout continued by saying: “But say they can give the ball to Jack, he can make sense of it. He drags the play forward and then he can win a free kick or slow things down a bit.

“That would make a huge difference in their favour. The manager is keen to add some more depth in wide areas too. So, from what I’ve heard, he’s one they’ll make a move for if he becomes available.”