(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

West Ham United are keen on signing the Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey during the January transfer window.

The 24-year-old has been linked with multiple Premier League clubs in recent weeks and the likes of Everton and Tottenham Hotspur are keen on the player as well. The full-back has struggled to hold down a regular starting spot with the Seagulls and he could look to move on in January.

His contract is up in the summer and it would make sense for Brighton to sell him in January so that they can recoup some money for him. They will not want to lose a talent like him for free.

As per Football Insider, West Ham are closely monitoring his situation and they are well-placed to get the deal done. It would be quite a coup for them if they could sign the player for a reasonable amount of money. They could certainly use more quality in the full-back areas and the 24-year-old is versatile enough to operate on either flank.

Even though his development has stalled in recent months, he remains a prodigious with a bright future. If Julen Lopetegui can get the best out of him, he could be a star for the Hammers. He would be a long-term asset for the club as well.

Meanwhile, Everton are keen on signing the player and they need more depth in the right-back area. Seamus Coleman is past his peak and they need to replace him adequately.

As far as Tottenham are concerned, Pedro Porro is reportedly in the crosshairs of Real Madrid and the North London club are looking at alternatives now. Lamptey would be a quality, long-term investment for them. It remains to be seen which of the three Premier League clubs manage to get the deal done.