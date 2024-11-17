Manchester United target looks set to be transfer-listed by Barcelona

Hansi Flick during Barcelona's defeat to Real Sociedad (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Manchester United may reportedly be in luck as it looks like Barcelona could be set to make defender Andreas Christensen available in the near future.

The Denmark international has played just one competitive game for Barca under Hansi Flick this season, and it could be that we’ll now see him offloaded by the club, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Christensen is surely good enough to be playing regularly for a top club, but there’s a lot of competition in this Barcelona squad, particularly since the first-team breakthrough of talented young centre-back Pau Cubarsi.

Man United were one of the teams linked with an interest in Christensen by Sport back in the summer, though a deal didn’t materialise on that occasion, with the Red Devils instead strengthening their defence with the signings of Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt.

Should Man United swoop for Andreas Christensen opportunity?

Christensen has previously shown plenty of quality, and has proven himself in the Premier League before during his time at Chelsea, so it makes sense that a big club like United might have a long-standing interest in him.

The 28-year-old could at the very least give MUFC a decent squad player option, while one imagines he’d also challenge someone like De Ligt for a place in Ruben Amorim’s starting XI.

Both Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof are set to be out of contract at Old Trafford at the end of the season, so there could be some sense in making the most of the opportunity of someone of Christensen’s calibre being made available.

United fans will no doubt want to see some changes made to this squad after Amorim’s arrival as manager, with the highly-regarded Portuguese tactician surely set to be given some license to change things after a difficult period under his predecessor Erik ten Hag.