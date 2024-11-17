Postecoglou thinks recent signing is not ready to play for Tottenham

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou (Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou is seemingly not yet convinced about summer signing Lucas Bergvall, who has struggled for regular playing time at Spurs.

The highly-rated young Sweden international has long been considered a top talent, but it’s not quite happened for him at Tottenham so far.

Of course, the north London giants will have signed Bergvall for the future, rather than for the present, but it does seem there might be some concern behind the scenes from Postecoglou.

That’s according to Swedish journalist Tobias Hellgren, who has offered his insight into Bergvall and his development at Tottenham.

Can Lucas Bergvall break through under Ange Postecoglou?

Speaking to Fotboll Skanalen, the reporter said: “There is something else to interpret in Ange’s words as well: he is simply not convinced of Bergvall’s current ability.

“Now he has returned to the fact that the Swede has ‘more to learn’ so many times that everyone has understood that he thinks so. Subtly, Ange probably wants to convey instead that Bergvall is not ready – yet – for the high-tempo, heavy metal-like football that is at the top of the Premier League.

“Bergvall received two clear clearances against Manchester United and was the first to smoke at the red card against Qarabag. Being easy to sacrifice is often a good indicator of how high you stand with your coach.”