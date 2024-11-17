(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Arsenal are keen on bolstering their attack in the upcoming transfer window and are reportedly eyeing a move for Juventus attacker Dusan Vlahovic.

According to the Daily Briefing, the Gunners are monitoring the situation of the Serie A star whose future at the Old Lady remains uncertain.

His current contract expires in the summer of 2026 and while the club are said to be engaged in talks with the player regarding a new contract, the report states that the Serie A giants are struggling to make progress.

The Daily Briefing report adds that Mikel Arteta’s side are weighing up a January move for the former Fiorentina man, and contacts are expected to be made in the coming days.

This is not the first time they have been linked with the 24-year-old. Last month, it was reported that the club have been working hard behind the scenes and even made an approach for Vlahovic.

Joshua Zirkzee, who has been a flop signing for Manchester United so far, has been named in the report as someone who Juventus would look to sign to replace Vlahovic.

Dusan Vlahovic’s impressive goalscoring record

Since joining Juventus in 2022 in a €80m move from Fiorentina, the Serbian has esbtablished himself as a key player for the Turin club. He has made 117 appearances for the club so far, scoring 50 goals and assisting another 10.

He also racked up impressive numbers while at Fiorentina, scoring 49 and assisting another 8 in 108 games.

His impressive goalscoring record has attracted interest from several top clubs, with Arsenal among those keen on securing his services.

Vlahovic is not the only striker being considered by the Gunners with Newcastle star Alexander Isak and Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyokeres also linked with the North London club.

While United will be favourite to sign Gyokeres due to the Ruben Amorim factor, Isak and Vlahovic both remain likely possibilities.