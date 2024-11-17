(Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images) / (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Former Premier League and Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Shay Given has called on Liverpool’s second-choice goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher to leave the club, even if it means forcing a move.

Given believes the 25-year-old has the talent to become a world-class shot-stopper but is being held back by limited opportunities at Anfield.

Caoimhin Kelleher urged to leave Liverpool

Speaking to The Mirror, the former Newcastle and Manchester City goalkeeper said:

“Caoimhin played 26 games last season and in that time he showed that he has the talent to be a No 1 in the Premier League. But he turns 26 later this month and, if I am brutally honest, he needs to get away from Liverpool if he wants that to happen.

“Kelleher would have been disappointed to hear Slot state publicly that Alisson will always be his first choice keeper because everyone wants to go into training every day with the belief that they are fighting for a place in the team.

“Every professional footballer has to have that hope that if they get a place in the team and perform well then they will keep the jersey. Caoimhin hasn’t got that. It has been made clear to him that he will always be behind Alisson – and let’s be honest he is up against a guy who is one of the best in the world.

“Caoimhin turns 26 later this month. He’s done his time at Liverpool. That’s no disrespect to a brilliant club but they are now starting to think that they can’t hold Kelleher back for much longer because he is a quality player.

“Maybe Caoimhin has been too nice about it up to now because sometimes you do have to force the issue. That isn’t a nice situation. He has been very loyal to Liverpool and he won’t want to upset the fans.

“But at the same time, you only have one career, one life and one opportunity to make the most of what you’ve got. Ten years down the road he could be 36 and people are talking about him as being over the hill.”

Kelleher’s contributions to Liverpool

This comes after Liverpool manager Arne Slot recently said that regardless of Kelleher’s impressive performances, he will go back on the bench once Alisson Becker returns from injury.

Since making his debut for Liverpool in 2019, Kelleher has featured 55 times, keeping 19 clean sheets. Despite primarily serving as a backup, he has proven his worth whenever called upon.

Kelleher has always stepped up for the Reds whenever called upon, and has done so once again during the recent absence of the Brazilian goalkeeper.

He is particularly revered for his heroics in the 2022 League Cup final, where he scored the decisive penalty in a dramatic shootout victory against Chelsea.

The shot-stopper came close to leaving last summer after Nottingham Forest made a move for him. But he ended up staying at Anfield after the Reds decided to reject any bids for him.

However, it appears so that his days at the club are numbered, specially after the Reds signing Giorgi Mamardashvili as a long-term replacement for Alisson over the summer. Reports suggest that the Irish international has already informed those close to him of his intention to leave next summer.

Kelleher’s situation has attracted attention from clubs seeking a quality No. 1 goalkeeper, and his departure could finally allow him to establish himself as a starter in the Premier League.