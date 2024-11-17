(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

England sealed promotion back to Uefa Nations League A in style on Sunday with a resounding 5-0 win over the Republic of Ireland.

The Three Lions’ win over Greece during the week meant another victory here would seal a return to the top, regardless of what happened in the group’s other game.

England struggled in what was a turgid first half, with some disciplined Irish defending frustrating the hosts.

However, the game flipped in the 51st minute when Liam Scales was shown a second yellow card for fouling Jude Bellingham and giving away a penalty.

Harry Kane dispatched the spot-kick and England ran riot from there, with 10-man Ireland unable to cope.

A quartet of first international goals from Anthony Gordon, Conor Gallagher, Jarrod Bowen and Taylor Harwood-Bellis sealed a devastating victory for England that’ll see them back among the elite in the next Uefa Nations League.

England player ratings vs Ireland: Gallagher, Guehi, Bellingham shine

Jordan Pickford – 6/10 – Had precious little to do but mopped up when needed.

Tino Livramento – 7/10 – A lively evening down the right flank on his England debut. Provided the cross for Gordon’s goal but won’t get the assist because of the monumental mix-up in the Irish defence.

Kyle Walker – 7/10 – Filled in well at centre-back for just over an hour. The only criticism was the occasional drop-off in tempo with his passing, although Ireland made it hard to play through them until the red card.

Marc Guehi – 9/10 – Flicked the ball on for his fellow Chelsea academy graduate to net his first England goal. Shut down a few dangerous Irish breaks, especially in the first half. Guehi was England’s standout player at the most difficult points in the match.

Lewis Hall – 8/10 – Looks like he could be England’s starting left-back for years to come. Lively, energetic and defensively solid when required.

Conor Gallagher – 9/10 – Excellent on the ball, robust without it and helped himself to his first England goal.

Curtis Jones – 7/10 – Not quite as influential as he was against Greece, but was still clean and crisp with the ball. Very hard to dispossess with his agility and composure.

Noni Madueke – 8/10 – Decision-making leaves a little to be desired at times, but that will come with experience. Madueke still caused havoc for the Irish defence and created a match-high four chances.

Jude Bellingham – 9/10 – Won the penalty for the opener with a great bit of control in the box, drawing the foul, then assisted Bowen and Harwood-Bellis in style. Powered his way through midfield as always and stretched the game more than most. Always willing to take a risk.

Anthony Gordon – 8/10 – A little sluggish in the first half but burst into life after the break and took his goal brilliantly to get off the mark at international level.

Harry Kane – 8/10 – A little like Gordon, Kane only got going in the second half. A sublime pass to find Bellingham in the build-up to the penalty, which he easily dispatched.

Substitutes:

Taylor Harwood-Bellis (62′, for name) – 8/10 – Marked his debut with a goal against his future father-in-law’s nation, which could make for an awkward conversation with Roy Keane. The cross from Bellingham was gorgeous.

Morgan Rogers (74′, for Gordon) – 6/10 – Lively without standing out too much.

Jarrod Bowen (74′, for Madueke) – 8/10 – Fired home a brilliant goal just moments after coming onto the pitch. Joins Gallagher, Gordon and Harwood-Bellis in opening his international account.

Dominic Solanke (74′, for Gallagher) – 5/10 – Didn’t get into the game.

Angel Gomes (79′, for Jones) – 6/10 – 100% pass completion.