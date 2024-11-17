(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Leeds United are considering strategic moves to strengthen their squad in pursuit of promotion back to the Premier League, with ex-Rangers winger Ryan Kent on their radar.

Kent, currently a free agent after his contract with Turkish club Fenerbahçe, which mutually ended last month, could offer valuable experience and attacking prowess to the team.

Former Wolves striker Don Goodman has suggested that adding another free agent would significantly boost Leeds’ chances of securing promotion.

He noted that while the Whites already have one of the strongest squads in the Championship, bolstering their attacking options could solidify their push for a top-two finish.

Goodman also acknowledged the questions surrounding Kent’s brief spell in Turkey but pointed out that his successful run in Scotland is evidence of his potential to make an impact.

Speaking to MOT Leeds News, the pundit said:

“Leeds have been hit by injuries this season and it’s about covering all bases for them in signing players who will help shoot them up the Championship.

“Leeds need to build on what they have, which is arguably the strongest side in the Championship, and you’d imagine they’d be certainties to finish in the top two if they add another player.

“Ryan Kent was a high-level operator in the SPL and was sought after by some top clubs during his time at Rangers, so the talent is clearly there, but I’m not sure if that consistency is still there – why else would he be without a club?

“There’s always a balance to be had. If a player is out of form but used to be good, do you gamble on that?”

Leeds transfer target Ryan Kent’s career so far

Kent began at Liverpool’s academy at the age of seven and moved up to the senior team, gaining development through loan spells at Coventry City, Barnsley, and Bristol City. However, it was at Rangers where the now 28-year-old truly found his stride.

Initially joining Rangers on loan, he became a crucial player, earning recognition with notable goals in key matches, including the Old Firm derby, and winning the PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year award.

After making a permanent switch to Rangers in 2019, Kent continued to contribute effectively in both domestic and European games, scoring 33 goals and assisting another 56 in 218 games for the Scottish club.

His move to Fenerbahçe in 2023 started with promise, including a Europa Conference League goal, but his stint ended prematurely after 16 months into a four-year contract.

For Leeds, signing Kent could be a calculated gamble with significant upside. His pace, versatility on both wings and prior Championship experience could mesh well with Daniel Farke’s current squad, potentially enhancing their campaign as they aim for automatic promotion.

If Leeds manages to bring Kent on board, it could provide crucial depth and attacking flair for the pivotal second half of the season.