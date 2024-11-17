James McAtee in action for Manchester City (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

West Ham United are reportedly considering a £20million transfer swoop for Manchester City midfielder James McAtee as they face the prospect of having to replace Lucas Paqueta.

The 22-year-old has long looked like an exciting prospect after coming up through Man City’s academy and shining during loan spells with Sheffield United.

However, McAtee has not yet been able to establish himself as a regular starter in Pep Guardiola’s team and this is leading to some interest from West Ham, according to the Sun.

The report explains that McAtee could also be of particular interest to the Hammers amid some doubts over Lucas Paqueta’s future at the London Stadium.

The Brazil international is attracting interest from Botafogo, according to the Sun, and although it would be a blow to lose him, there could be some sense in cashing in due to his off-the-field issues.

James McAtee to replace Lucas Paqueta?

Even though Paqueta has proven himself as a top performer at the highest level, it could be that West Ham might find a gem in McAtee, if he’s anything like Cole Palmer.

Palmer was in a similar situation at City before he ended up leaving for Chelsea, where he absolutely exploded in the Premier League after finally getting the chance to show what he can do.

Not every player can do that, of course, but West Ham might sense that McAtee has similar potential once he finds himself a team that trusts him and builds around him.

West Ham have had a difficult start to the season under Julen Lopetegui, so making a change could be a good idea, even if there’s always a risk when replacing a proven player with a youngster still learning the game.

It would make sense for the club to get busy this January, though, in order to give themselves the best possible chance to get out of a potential relegation battle.