(Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Jose Fonte has urged Liverpool to make a move for Newcastle United’s Sven Botman to replace Virgil van Dijk.

Van Dijk has been a rock for Liverpool since joining from Southampton in January 2018, fast approaching 300 games across all competitions.

During that time, Van Dijk has helped the Reds lift Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and EFL Cup titles among other honours.

The 33-year-old is also club captain but supporters will be worrying about his future at Anfield with his contract up at the end of this season.

Van Dijk has thus far refused to give any clarification over whether or not he’ll stay at Liverpool.

With that in mind, it’s no surprise to see plenty of speculation going around about who could replace him at Anfield.

Could Sven Botman replace Virgil van Dijk at Liverpool?

Beyond Van Dijk, Arne Slot already has very strong options to call on at centre-back in Ibrahma Konate, Jarell Quansah and Joe Gomez.

But former Crystal Palace, Southampton and West Ham defender Fonte — who at 40 years old, is still playing in the Portuguese top flight with Casa Pia — believes they should strengthen further with a move for Newcastle’s Botman.

“I would love to see Sven Botman replace Virgil van Dijk at Liverpool and I think he has the ability to do it,” Fonte said of his former Lille teammate (via The Mag).

The 50-time Portugal international added: “We won the league together in France and like Van Dijk, he is a monster.

“He is tall, very good in duels, he plays as the left centre-back, he loves a tackle, he is aggressive and still young.

“I just hope that he [Sven Botman] can continue his progress after his injury and stay healthy. If he does that then I’m sure he’ll be considered by Liverpool.”

Botman has stood out for Newcastle since joining from Lille in the summer of 2022.

However, the 24-year-old hasn’t played since March due to a cruciate ligament injury and isn’t expected back until early January.

How much that injury has affected Botman remains to be seen.