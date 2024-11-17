Man City told ‘world-class’ Tottenham star would ‘walk into’ their team

(Photo by Jaimi Joy/Getty Images)

Jamie O’Hara has made the bold claim that Tottenham Hotspur defender Micky van de Ven would ‘walk into Manchester City’s team’.

Van de Ven has caught the eye since joining Spurs from Wolfsburg in the summer of 2023, with his pace proving an invaluable asset to Ange Postecoglou’s defence.

Unfortunately, the Netherlands international has suffered lengthy absences with hamstring injuries, which are common for extremely fast players.

But that hasn’t stopped Van de Ven from becoming very popular among Spurs supporters, while he’s even drawn links to perennial European champions Real Madrid.

Is Micky van de Ven ‘world-class’?

Whether or not Van de Ven can be truly labelled ‘world-class’ is a matter of debate, most recently between former Spurs midfielder and his talkSPORT co-host Dean Saunders.

But O’Hara is adamant he would be a sure starter under Pep Guardiola at Man City.

O’Hara and Saunders came to blows over Van de Ven in the following conversation (transcribed by TBR):

Jamie O’Hara: “I think Van de Ven is a world-class player.”

Dean Saunders: “Van de Ven? He has had one season playing in the high line. World class? Van de Ven?”

Jamie O’Hara: “Van de Ven is world-class.”

Dean Saunders: “He ain’t getting in Manchester City’s team. He is not getting in Liverpool’s.”

Jamie O’Hara: “What are you talking about? He would walk straight into Manchester City’s team. He walks into it.”

Dean Saunders: “No chance.”

Jamie O’Hara: “He walks into any team.”

Dean Saunders: “He needs to show for a couple of years yet that he can keep playing in the Premier League at that level without making mistakes. No mistakes. Top players don’t make mistakes.”

Jamie O’Hara: “Of course, they do.”

Dean Saunders: “Van Dijk hardly makes a mistake. He does now and again, but not as many as others. And that’s why he is Van Dijk. Konate doesn’t make that many mistakes. Man City’s centre-backs.”