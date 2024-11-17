“Not very good” – Ruben Amorim digs up old Man Utd wound as first game looms

(Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images)

Ruben Amorim has recalled his painful memories of playing at Old Trafford as he prepares to take charge of Manchester United for the first time.

The Portuguese coach has been hired as Erik ten Hag’s replacement and after finally arriving from Sporting CP — where he won two league titles in four years — will take charge of the Red Devils for the first time away at Ipswich Town this weekend.

Amorim will then manage his first home game as Manchester United boss the following Thursday against Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League.

Of course, this won’t be Amorim’s first Old Trafford experience.

The 39-year-old faced United four times in the Champions League during his playing days; twice with Benfica and twice with Braga.

Amorim was a late substitute to replace Pablo Aimar as Benfica took a credible 2-2 draw away from Old Trafford during the 2011/12 group stage.

But his next visit to the Theatre of Dreams wasn’t so sweet, with Amorim playing 80 minutes as Braga threw away a 2-0 lead to lose 3-2 during the 2012/13 group stage.

Ruben Amorim recalls painful Old Trafford memory

Speaking to Manchester United’s official website as he takes control of his new squad, Amorim reflected on his difficult previous experiences at Old Trafford.

“Not very good. I didn’t win, so I like to win. This is so important for me, to have fun but to win,” said Amorim.

Now wearing Man Utd red, Amorim does now have some positives to take from that defeat with Braga.

“I remember the crowd,” he added. “We were winning 2-0 with Braga, but then they turned up and it was over for us. We lose that game. So it’s a special place.”

Amorim’s first league match in charge of United at Old Trafford will come against Everton on Sunday, December 1st.