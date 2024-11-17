Manchester City vs Tottenham: How to buy tickets, predicted line ups & head-to-head record

Dejan Kulusevski and Ilkay Gundogan compete for the ball (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

You never quite know what you’re going to get when Manchester City and Tottenham meet, with these two sides playing out some real thrillers in recent times.

Man City will be at home for next weekend’s Premier League clash, so will surely be slight favourites to get all three points, but Spurs have also proven to be a bit of a thorn in Pep Guardiola’s side down the years.

The jury is still out on the job Ange Postecoglou is doing as Tottenham manager, but his teams always go for it, and they did recently beat City 2-1 in their match in the Carabao Cup.

With City in desperate need of a win to end their awful recent run of four defeats in a row, all eyes will surely be on this big contest to see if Guardiola suffers once again or gets his team back on track.

How Manchester City could line up against Tottenham

City are of course without star player Rodri at the moment, and that’s undoubtedly had a huge impact on how the rest of the team functions.

Still, Guardiola can’t complain too much – he still has a squad that would be the envy of almost every other manager in world football.

The international break is still going, which means we could get fresh injury news in the coming days, but for now see below for how MCFC are likely to line up against Spurs…

Man City predicted line up: Ederson; Walker, Gvardiol, Ake, Akanji; Kovacic, Gundogan, Silva, Foden, Savinho; Haaland

How Tottenham could line up to take on Manchester City

Spurs aren’t in the best form themselves right now, losing their last two matches to Galatasaray and Ipswich Town, so could we see Postecoglou try something different for the trip to the Etihad Stadium?

Tottenham have a few different options in order to mix it up, but there are also surely a few key players Postecoglou will want to keep faith in, even if things didn’t quite go to plan in recent games against Galatasaray and Ipswich.

Micky van de Ven is the main injury worry for THFC at the moment, while others such as Richarlison are also out but perhaps wouldn’t have been that likely to start anyway…

Spurs predicted line up: Vicario; Porro, Udogie, Dragusin, Romero; Bentancur, Maddison, Kulusevski; Son, Johnson, Solanke

How to buy Manchester City tickets

Manchester City tickets aren’t always easy to come by, but most fans will likely be aware of the established route of going through the club’s official channels here.

This is, however, restricted to members, who have to pay a fee of £25 a year for their membership, so City fans might also want to look elsewhere, with livefootballtickets.com a very trustworthy and reliable alternative.

City tickets are always going to be high in demand, especially for a big game like this, so make sure you give yourself as many options as possible so as not to miss out!

How to buy Tottenham tickets

Meanwhile, you can click here for the link to the official Tottenham ticket page, which will also give you the chance to sign up and become a member in order to unlock access to tickets for Spurs matches.

Alternatively, livefootballtickets.com is another worthwhile option if you want to get affordable and hassle-free access to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for next weekend’s big game!

Manchester City vs Tottenham head-to-head record

Manchester City slightly edge this close-run fixture, with 68 wins to Tottenham’s 67 throughout their respective histories.

City haven’t always found THFC easy opponents in recent times though, winning just five of their last thirteen meetings in all competitions, losing six and drawing the other two.

Who do you think will get the result this time, or will they share the points? Let us know your predictions in the comments!

