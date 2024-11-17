Man United star will rub fans up the wrong way with surprise appearance at NBA game

Marcus Rashford at the New York Knicks game (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Manchester United fans will surely not be happy to see that Marcus Rashford went along to watch an NBA game during the international break.

The 27-year-old has been a star player for Man Utd for much of his long career with the club, ever since breaking through in the first-team as a teenager nearly a decade ago.

However, it’s fair to say that things have not gone as well as usual for Rashford in the last year or so, with the player finding himself out of favour with England, therefore giving him some free time during this international break.

Instead of working hard to improve his form for United, however, and to perhaps work his way back into the England fold, Rashford has been out to the States to watch some basketball as he attended a New York Knicks game.

As reported by the Metro, it seems there’s been some negative fan reaction to this, and one imagines there’ll be plenty more who are far from impressed by Rashford’s actions here.

Marcus Rashford needs to show more for Manchester United

While there’s nothing wrong with footballers enjoying their free time and getting away from the sport for a bit, this seems like poor timing from Rashford given that he’s not performing at anything close to his best.

The Red Devils misfit hasn’t been producing the goods in attack, and he also doesn’t seem to have been working as hard on things like tracking back.

MUFC fans will want to see a lot more effort and desire from Rashford, so attending a basketball game during this difficult period just signals even further that his mind is a long way from focusing on doing his best for his club.

Rashford can be such a good player on his day, so fans will hope this isn’t that representative of his efforts, and that he’s doing all he can to come back better under new manager Ruben Amorim.