(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Newcastle are currently facing uncertainty surrounding the future of Miguel Almiron, following recent remarks made by his agent that hint at a potential exit.

The Paraguayan international, who joined the Magpies in 2019 for a then-club record £21 million from Atlanta United, has found his playing time limited this season under manager Eddie Howe.

Despite being a fan favourite and delivering standout moments, such as his spectacular Champions League goal in Newcastle’s historic 4-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain in October 2023, the 29-year-old has struggled to secure a regular starting spot.

This season, Almiron has made just seven appearances across the Premier League and Carabao Cup, accumulating only 254 minutes of game time. He has started only once in the league—a 2-1 defeat to Chelsea—falling behind Anthony Gordon in the pecking order.

Agent confirms Miguel Almiron is not happy with current Newcastle role

His agent, Daniel Campos, recently suggested that while Almiron remains committed to fighting for his place at St James’ Park, offers for the winger would be considered. He highlighted that the player’s situation isn’t driven by financial concerns but rather a desire for regular playing time.

Campos also pointed out that despite interest from clubs such as Charlotte FC, who reportedly tabled a bid, the Magpies turned down the offer as they value Almiron’s contributions and his contract runs until 2026.

The agent said (as quoted by Newcastle World):

“Although Miguel isn’t happy with the minutes he has in England, he wants to stay and fight at Newcastle.

“The coach (Howe) always supported him. When he asked for something, he asked him to not leave. It must be a tactical or momentary issue. They (Charlotte FC) offered around $18million.

“We had arranged a contract with them, but the club rejected the proposal from the United States. He has a valid contract. His contract was renewed last year for three more (years) and with the new owners of the club.

“Miguel is not desperate for money or to do crazy things. If there is an offer from any team, we will go through the competent channels. The clause, except for the Brazilians, is unaffordable (for South American clubs). The problem is also the contract he has.”

Almiron’s future at Newcastle in the balance

Almiron’s dedication to Newcastle has been unwavering, seen by his contract extension in February 2023. However, the club are open to selling him, something that the player has been aware of.

In fact, the player was one of the big name players the club were open to cashing in on in the summer as well, with Charlotte FC coming close to signing him, however, they failed to meet the Magpies’ £15.5m valuation of the player, resulting in the move falling through.

Should Almiron’s situation remain unchanged, the Magpies will face the challenge of deciding whether to keep him as an impactful rotational option or facilitate a move that benefits both parties.

Should his role not improve in the coming months, Newcastle will face a decision: retain him as a valuable squad player or cash in on him and allow him to pursue regular first-team football elsewhere.

As the January transfer window approaches, interest in Almiron is expected to reignite, with Newcastle likely weighing the benefits of keeping a loyal servant against the financial and tactical advantages of a potential sale.