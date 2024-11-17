Miguel Almiron and Alexander Isak with Newcastle (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Newcastle United look to have ‘missed the boat’ on selling Miguel Almiron for more than £10million, according to journalist Craig Hope.

Speaking on YouTube, the Daily Mail journalist answered some questions on a few current topics at Newcastle, with Almiron’s future among the issues discussed.

The Paraguay international has been a key player for the Magpies for some time now, but he’s yet to agree a new contract, with his current deal due to expire in summer 2026.

That could now mean Newcastle are going to find themselves under pressure to sell Almiron for below market value soon, with Hope stating that it might now be tricky for them to bag more than £10m for the 30-year-old.

Miguel Almiron transfer update from Craig Hope

Hope also expects we could see some movement with Almiron in January, which would make sense as NUFC will be in a better position to ask for more money if they sell earlier.

“There’ll have to be a realisation with Almiron that they’ve probably missed the boat for bringing in somewhere north of £10million, but we’ll have to wait and see,” Hope explained.

“He’s certainly one I think we could see movement on in January.”

Newcastle fans will perhaps be disappointed to see a quality player like Almiron moving on, but the club should be in a decent enough position to cope with his departure and find a replacement.

While Almiron has been a good servant to Eddie Howe’s side, he’s also not getting any younger, so it’s possibly a good time to be thinking about bringing someone else in as a more long-term option.

Almiron has already seen slightly reduced playing time for Howe’s team this term, so all in all it certainly seems like this all points towards the player moving on in the near future.