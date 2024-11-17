Manchester United & Liverpool both ask about potential £40million transfer

Milos Kerkez of Bournemouth has been linked with Man United and Liverpool (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Manchester United and Liverpool have reportedly both enquired about the potential transfer of Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez.

The Hungary international has impressed in his time in the Premier League and could soon be ready to make the step up to a bigger club.

Still only 21 years of age, Kerkez has shown tremendous potential, and it seems both Man Utd and Liverpool are keen on a possible deal, according to Relevo.

This is not the first time Kerkez has attracted interest from bigger clubs, with HITC also previously reporting on his future and suggesting he could cost around £40million.

It remains to be seen precisely how this saga will pan out, however, as Relevo note that it’s still at an early stage, with only enquiries made so far, rather than concrete negotiations.

Milos Kerkez transfer: Is he what United and Liverpool need?

Kerkez is surely too good to stay at Bournemouth for too much longer, and it’s easy to imagine him taking his game to another level with a move to a big six club.

United need a new left-back due to the injury issues with both Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia, and CaughtOffside have been told that the likes of Ben Chilwell and Alvaro Carreras are on the club’s radar.

Liverpool would probably also do well to make a change in that position soon, with Andrew Robertson not getting any younger, and with Kostas Tsimikas probably not ideal as a long-term replacement.

Kerkez would surely choose LFC over MUFC if those were his two choices, as things are looking a lot better at Anfield than Old Trafford right now.

Arne Slot is doing a great job as Liverpool manager, but it remains to be seen what new United boss Ruben Amorim will be able to achieve after replacing the recently-sacked Erik ten Hag.