“My argument has always been” – Liverpool star shown huge disrespect by pundit

(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Troy Deeney is likely to face the wrath of Liverpool supporters after making the sensational claim that Mohamed Salah is ‘not world class’.

Salah was a defining figure of Liverpool‘s success under Jurgen Klopp, firing the Reds to Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and EFL Cup titles among a host of other honours.

The Egyptian hasn’t slowed down under Arne Slot, notching 10 goals and 10 assists in 17 appearances across all competitions.

That takes Salah to 221 goals and 99 assists in 366 appearances since arriving at Anfield in 2017.

By most people’s estimation, that’s enough to be regarded as more than world class.

But not for Deeney. Instead, the former Watford striker believes that title can go to Real Madrid‘s Vinicius Jr, but not to Salah.

Troy Deeney makes sensational Mohamed Salah claim

“I think Mohamed Salah is excellent, he’s a pivotal part for Liverpool and they should never have let it [his expiring contract] get to this situation,” Deeney told talkSPORT.

“But I understand that there’s a financial structure around what they want to try and keep to.

“My argument has always been that I just don’t think he’s world class.

“But world class is just a different opinion, what I think of world class is would I want my kids to play like that player? That’s what I think is world class.

“If I was asking my kids who want to be forwards, I would be saying I would like them to look at what Vinicius Jr does as opposed to Mohamed Salah.

“But his goals that he [Salah] scores, he scores an unbelievable amount of goals, he’s highly effective, but that’s just my opinion.

“He’s probably going to turn around and say, ‘Who the f*** is Troy?,’ and fair play to him, but that’s my opinion.”