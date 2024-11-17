Liverpool & Chelsea ready to offer €20m for transfer of elite talent from crisis-ridden club

Rayan Cherki in action for Lyon (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Chelsea have reportedly both shown a willingness to move for Lyon star Rayan Cherki amid the Ligue 1 club’s major financial issues.

The classy Frenchman is a top talent who has excelled in his time in Ligue 1, even if he’s occasionally been plagued by some off-the-pitch issues and inconsistency with his performances.

Cherki could now be an obvious player targeted by bigger clubs amid Lyon’s struggles, with ESPN and others reporting on the club being handed a provisional relegation.

According to Fichajes, Liverpool and Chelsea are both interested in raiding Cherki from Lyon in a deal worth potentially €20m, though OL will of course push for more.

Rayan Cherki transfer: Is he worth the gamble for Liverpool and Chelsea?

Cherki is perhaps not the easiest character to work with, but if a manager can keep him happy, he could be a superb addition to any attack.

The 21-year-old could have a big future in the game if he can remain focused and committed to what he’s doing, and he very much looks like an ideal long-term Eden Hazard successor at Stamford Bridge.

There are a lot of similarities between how they play, and CFC fans will no doubt be excited to have someone with that kind of flair back on the pitch as it’s been some time since they had a club icon quite like that.

Liverpool, meanwhile, will be keen to bring in reinforcements amid some uncertainty over star forward Mohamed Salah, who is due to be out of contract next summer.

The Egypt international isn’t getting any younger, so might be tempted by a new beginning somewhere else for the final few years of his career.

Cherki could provide similar spark in the LFC attack if he joins, so this will no doubt be an interesting saga to keep an eye on, especially if Lyon do end up getting relegated.