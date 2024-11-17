“That door is closed” – Former Arsenal star makes emphatic claim about possible Gunners future

Mikel Arteta and Robin van Persie (Photo by Marco Luzzani, Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)

Former Arsenal star Robin van Persie has pretty emphatically ruled out moving back to the Emirates Stadium in any kind of capacity due to the reception he’d get from the club’s fans.

Van Persie was a star performer for Arsenal for many years, and even captained the club, but he then made the controversial move to the Gunners’ rivals Manchester United in the summer of 2012.

In his first season at Old Trafford, Van Persie then fired Man Utd to the Premier League title, and scored in both meetings against his old club in the process.

The Dutchman is now manager of Eredivisie side Heerenveen, but it’s perhaps not too surprising to hear some talk of him returning to north London at some point.

Still, Van Persie himself seems pretty adamant that it won’t happen, with the 41-year-old saying his move to United did too much damage to his reputation with Arsenal fans, who now surely wouldn’t accept him back.

RVP himself, though, insists it’s not an issue for him, so he wouldn’t personally rule it out, even if he thinks it’s unlikely.

Robin van Persie on his damaged relationship with Arsenal

“I don’t expect to work at Arsenal. I think that door is closed,” he said in an interview with Sportcast.

“Because of my switch to Manchester United, that is my assessment. You never know in football, but that is my assessment.

“It is still sensitive for them, not for me. It is especially sensitive for the Arsenal fans. I have learned that planning so far ahead makes no sense at all. I don’t want that either.

“I mainly live in the here and now. I really enjoy it here and I am very proud to be the coach of SC Heerenveen. I feel I feel very welcome within the club and among the fans. I also think that is important that you feel welcome.”