(Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Tottenham’s ongoing injury crisis has taken another hit, with French winger Wilson Odobert set for an extended spell on the sidelines following surgery for a recurring hamstring problem.

Odobert, who joined Spurs in a £30 million move from Burnley in August, had shown flashes of brilliance early in the season. His standout debut in a commanding 4-0 win over Everton had fans excited, as it showcased the 19-year-old’s potential and justified the club’s significant investment.

However, recurring fitness problems have hindered his ability to fully integrate into the squad.

The most recent setback comes after Odobert struggled with thigh issues, which have kept him out of action since late last month, resulting in five missed matches. This follows an earlier period when a hamstring problem sidelined the 19-year-old, causing him to miss an additional seven games.

These ongoing fitness concerns have limited Odobert’s chances to make a consistent impact and demonstrate the skill set that led Tottenham to invest in him.

Tottenham confirm Wilson Odobert injury setback ahead of Manchester City clash

Tottenham confirmed on X that Odobert underwent surgery on his right hamstring last Saturday. The procedure aims to address the lingering issues that have plagued the youngster’s debut season in North London.

The club stated that Odobert’s recovery will be closely monitored, with no definitive timeline provided for his return. Medical staff will assess his progress in the coming weeks to determine when he can resume training.

The statement read:

“We can confirm that Wilson Odobert underwent surgery to his right hamstring yesterday (Saturday, November 16). The 19-year-old will continue to be closely monitored by our medical team to determine when he can return to training.”

We can confirm that Wilson Odobert underwent surgery to his right hamstring yesterday (Saturday 16th November). The 19-year-old will continue to be closely monitored by our medical team to determine when he can return to training. pic.twitter.com/vxAZdot4y3 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 17, 2024

This injury is a setback for manager Ange Postecoglou, who has already been navigating a season riddled with fitness issues affecting key players. With a challenging set of fixtures ahead, the absence of promising talents like Odobert adds pressure on maintaining squad depth and competitive performance.

Tottenham will now focus on ensuring Odobert’s smooth rehabilitation, hoping for his timely return to boost their attack in the latter stages of the season.