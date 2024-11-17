(Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly considering a surprising move to bring former midfielder Harry Winks back to the club during the upcoming January transfer window.

Following an active summer transfer window, Spurs are now targeting experienced additions to their midfield. According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Tottenham are “determined” to re-sign Winks, a move that could result in a net financial loss of approximately £22 million compared to his initial transfer fee.

Reports suggest that the North London club is prepared to pay around €38m (£32m) to secure the services of the 28-year-old midfielder, who is currently excelling at Leicester City.

Winks has been a key figure for Leicester City since joining them in July last year on a three-year contract for around £10 million.

Winks made his debut in a 2-1 victory over Coventry City and delivered a standout performance against Norwich City, where he achieved an impressive 100% passing accuracy.

His contributions were instrumental in Leicester’s Championship-winning campaign last season, which secured their return to the Premier League and also marked Winks’ first major trophy win.

His performances with Leicester have attracted interest from other top clubs as well, with Manchester United also recently linked with a move for the Englishman.

Harry WInks: Time at Tottenham Hotspur

Winks’ journey with Spurs began in their youth academy and saw him progress to the senior team, where he became a reliable midfield option, particularly under former manager Mauricio Pochettino.

His time at the club included standout moments such as starting in the 2019 Champions League final. Throughout his time at Spurs, he made 203 appearances, contributing five goals and six assists.

Re-signing Winks would not only bolster Tottenham’s midfield depth but also enhance their quota of homegrown players—a critical aspect of squad building in the Premier League.

That said, knowing Daniel Levy and his strong focus on the finances in every decision, it is unlikely that he will sanction a move that will see the club suffer a significant loss.