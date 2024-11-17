Club’s “very difficult” situation should hand Chelsea a big transfer boost

Victor Osimhen with Galatasaray (Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Galatasaray are reportedly likely to find it very difficult to keep hold of loan signing Victor Osimhen, who is enjoying his time in Turkey since joining from Napoli in a surprise summer move.

The Nigeria international has long been regarded as one of the finest centre-forwards in world football, having been a prolific scorer during his time in Serie A, which also helped Napoli to win their first title in over three decades back in the 2022/23 season.

Osimhen was widely expected to have his pick of Europe’s elite when it came to leaving Napoli, but it didn’t work out and he ended up at Galatasaray instead.

According to the latest update from Florian Plettenberg on X, it looks like it will be difficult for Galatasaray to keep Osimhen, which should be good news for someone like Chelsea…

??? The officials at @GalatasaraySK know that it will be very difficult to keep Victor #Osimhen for the next season. Nevertheless, they are doing everything behind the scenes to make it happen. Osimhen wants to stay at least until the summer. Talks are ongoing now. 25 y/o… pic.twitter.com/a7cWQWEuVF — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) November 17, 2024

Osimhen would make sense as a top target for Chelsea due to the slightly inconsistent form of Nicolas Jackson, who remains a bit of an enigma, even if he has improved this season.

Victor Osimhen transfer could be a game-changer for Chelsea

Osimhen looks good enough to fire Chelsea to the next level, with the Blues already making decent progress this season under Enzo Maresca.

The Italian tactician just lacks a reliable goal-scorer, and one imagines Osimhen could prove more reliable from that point of view than Jackson.

The young Senegal international has shown some potential and looks to be improving under Maresca, but he’s still not at the same level as someone like Osimhen.

Plettenberg says, however, that Osimhen wants to stay at Galatasaray until the summer, so Chelsea and other top clubs might still have to wait a bit longer to figure out precisely where they stand.

It seems Galatasaray will try to do everything they can to keep the player, even if it will surely be an uphill battle, so it remains an intriguing saga to follow.