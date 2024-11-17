Sporting Lisbon’s prolific striker Viktor Gyokeres has broken his silence on growing speculation surrounding a potential move to Manchester United.

The Swedish international has been linked with a reunion with his former manager, Ruben Amorim, who recently replaced Erik ten Hag as United’s manager.

Amorim, who signed a contract at Old Trafford until 2027, has quickly set about evaluating United’s squad. And while he is not expected to raid on his former club in January, there are several Sporting players linked with a reunion with former manager, including Pedro Goncalves and Viktor Gyokeres.

Reports suggest Manchester United are preparing a player-plus-cash deal for Gyokeres, potentially including Joshua Zirkzee in the offer.

However, the Red Devils are not the only club eager to land the 26-year-old, who has garnered the attention of several clubs with his goalscoring form.

The Swede has scored a remarkable 66 goals in 68 games for Sporting in total, including 23 in 18 games in all competitions this season. His outstanding performances have made him one of the most sought-after strikers, with a move to the Premier League becoming increasingly likely.

Arsenal are also said to be looking at the prolific striker, while Chelsea, too, have reportedly joined in the race to sign him.

Viktor Gyokeres refuses to rule out future move

Gyokeres has now commented on his future amid the growing speculations. He spoke about how Ruben Amorim’s been key for him from an individual perspective as well as for the club on a whole. When asked about the prospect of joining him at Manchester United, he said: “Joining Amorim at Man United? Probably he already has strikers there…”

However, while he insisted that he has no plans of leaving Sporting in January, he refused to completely rule out a move away in the future.

He said (as quoted by Fabrizio Romano):

“I want to finish this season at Sporting. I love it here”. “New club? We will see when the time comes. I want to play, that’s crucial… and there will be also other factors”.

??? Viktor Gyökeres on January window: “I want to finish this season at Sporting. I love it here”. “New club? We will see when the time comes. I want to play, that’s crucial… and there will be also other factors”. pic.twitter.com/owlqvrITRx — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 17, 2024

With Gyokeres likely to become one of the most sought-after strikers in the summer transfer window, a move to the Premier League appears inevitable.

While Manchester United may hold an advantage due to Amorim’s presence, Arsenal and Chelsea remain strong contenders in the race for his signature.