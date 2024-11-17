Alexander Isak, Viktor Gyokeres and Ruben Amorim (Photos by Michael Campanella, Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres has commented on the possibility of a transfer to Manchester United to link up with Ruben Amorim again.

Gyokeres has performed well for Amorim in recent times, with the pair clearly enjoying a strong relationship together at Sporting.

However, Amorim has now left Sporting to become Man Utd manager and one imagines it’s highly likely we’ll also see Gyokeres leaving Lisbon at some point in the near future.

The Sweden international has been in incredible form this season, scoring a remarkable 23 goals in 18 games in all competitions for his club.

Gyokeres looks like he could clearly be a useful signing for Amorim to have with him at Old Trafford, but the player himself has played down talk of a move for now, even if he has stressed just how good a connection he’s had with the Portuguese tactician.

Viktor Gyokeres on Ruben Amorim

“Joining Amorim at Man United? Probably he already has strikers there,” Gyokeres said, as quoted below by journalist Fabrizio Romano.

“It’s sad to see him leaving Sporting, but we understand his decision, of course. He’s been key for me, Amorim gave me a chance helping me to develop.”

Gyokeres is surely too good for Sporting to keep hold of for the long run, and the 26-year-old should have his pick of top clubs if he does move soon.

United could therefore have an important advantage in the race for Gyokeres given that Amorim would no doubt have a place for him in his team and know how to get the best out of him.

MUFC fans will be desperate to see a new striker come in soon as both Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee have been so disappointing, while Marcus Rashford has also gone off the boil in recent times.

Amorim could do well to raid his old club for players that have served him well in the past, but one imagines they won’t make it easy for him as losing their manager will have been enough of a blow as it is.