West Ham ready to sell 54-time international, Man City youngster lined up as replacement

West Ham star Lucas Paqueta could be on the verge of a shock move back to Brazil in January, according to reports.

Paqueta arrived at the London Stadium for £36.5m plus add-ons (per BBC Sport) in the summer of 2022 and quickly established himself as a key player.

To date, the 54-time Brazil international has registered 15 goals and 14 assists in 97 appearances across all competitions, including a goal and four assists to help West Ham win the 2023 Uefa Conference League.

But this season, Paqueta’s form has nose-dived, with fans frustrated at a number of lethargic performances.

That’s hardly surprising given the 27-year-old is currently battling against gambling charges that could even see him given a life ban from football if found guilty.

Lucas Paqueta to leave West Ham?

With his best form behind him and West Ham needing to raise funds following a heavy summer of spending, Paqueta may be a prime candidate for the club to sell this coming January.

In fact, according to The Sun, Brazilian side Botafogo — currently top of the Serie A table — are lining up a bid for Paqueta.

What’s more, West Ham are understood to be showing a real interest in Man City youngster James McAtee.

McAtee enjoyed two strong seasons on loan at Sheffield United but has played just 311 minutes across all competitions this campaign, with Guardiola giving him just a single minute in the Premier League.

The England youth international could be available for £20m in January and should he join, West Ham may then be comfortable sanctioning the departure of Paqueta.

West Ham currently sit 14th in the Premier League table after a tough opening 11 games under Julen Lopetegui.

However, the Hammers are just seven points off third place in a close table, travelling to Newcastle United in their first match after the international break.