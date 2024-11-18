(Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are set to miss out in the race for Villarreal playmaker Alex Baena, according to the club’s former scout Bryan King.

Baena has been in immense form for Villarreal so far this season, registering five assists in 11 La Liga appearances, with only Barcelona duo Raphinha (6) and Lamine Yamal (7) providing more.

In 127 appearances for the Yellow Submarine across all competitions, Baena has 20 goals and 35 assists.

The 23-year-old played twice for Spain at Euro 2024 and now has eight senior caps to his name for La Roja, scoring twice.

Spurs are among the clubs to have been linked with the winger, who can also play as an attacking midfielder.

But they’re not the only ones, with Premier League rivals Aston Villa and Newcastle United also understood to be interested per CaughtOffside sources.

Aston Villa to beat Spurs in Alex Baena race?

Of course, Baena has already played under Villa manager Unai Emery 37 times during their spell together at Villarreal, thriving with 10 goals and eight assists

And according to King — who served as a scout at Tottenham between 2002 and 2008 and worked at Aston Villa before that — that may well prove the edge in the race for his signature.

“I think he’d find it easy to join Villa and come into a club with a manager that he knows,” said King (via The Spurs Web).

“Baena has worked with Emery. Therefore, I see no reason why Emery wouldn’t push for that transfer, and tell the club that Baena is a great prospect, a good player, and the player that he wants.

“And as a player who has worked with him, I think he’d be eager to join Villa and continue his career in the West Midlands.”

Spurs and Villa are 10th and ninth in the Premier League table, respectively, separated by just two points, with each holding Champions League qualification as their aim.