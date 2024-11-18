“United have…” – Talented 21-year-old offers clue over potential Man Utd transfer

Alvaro Carreras and Ruben Amorim (Photos by Gualter Fatia, Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Manchester United have an interest in Alvaro Carreras at the moment as they look for potential new signings at left-back in the near future.

The 21-year-old is impressing at Benfica at the moment after previously struggling to break into the first-team picture at Man Utd in a spell there as a youngster.

Now, however, Carreras has shown he could surely be an asset to this Red Devils side, with new manager Ruben Amorim likely to be keen to strengthen in several areas of this struggling squad he’s inherited from Erik ten Hag.

Amorim has a big job on his hands at Old Trafford, but if he’s given the chance to bring in some talented young players like this, there could still be a bright future in sight at the club.

What has Alvaro Carreras said about Man United transfer links?

Carreras has addressed speculation over his future, confirming that there is a buy-back clause that United can trigger to re-sign him from Benfica if they want to.

However, it seems the Spaniard is just focused on doing well where he is for the moment.

“I am focused on what I have to do, because I have a game every three days,” he told Marca.

“It is always positive that there are interested parties, everyone wants to improve, but I am doing very well here. United have a buy-back option, but I am very happy here.

“I have a five-year contract with Benfica. I want to win titles and continue to grow, I’m still 21 years old. I want to win, whether with Spain or with Benfica, to continue to grow.”

MUFC fans can make of that what they will, but for now it doesn’t sound like the player is desperate to move, nor is he ruling out being tempted to accept an offer if it comes in.