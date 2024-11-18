Arsenal reporter tips Gunners to move for €25m Liverpool target as Martin Odegaard replacement

Rayan Cherki would be a great back up to Martin Odegaard at Arsenal. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Arsenal journalist Charles Watts tips the Gunners to enter the race for Rayan Cherki in 2025 as several Premier League clubs are monitoring his situation at Lyon.

The Ligue 1 club have found themselves in a difficult situation after the DNCG ruling last week. The French football financial watchdog handed a severe sanction to Les Gones as the French giants have been hit with a provisional Ligue 2 relegation, the supervision of their wages and a transfer ban.

This could see several players leave the club in 2025 and one being monitored is Cherki.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday morning at Lyon’s Groupama Stadium, club owner John Textor spoke about the midfielder’s future, admitting that the 21-year-old’s decision to leave in 2025 will be “his choice” as the French outfit needs to bring in funds.

“With him, we lost €15m, but he has a greater market value,” Textor said via L’Equipe. “He should stay in January but it will come down to his choice, as always in football”.

The €15m Textor is talking about relates to the £15m deal Lyon agreed with Fulham for Cherki last summer, but the French star opted to remain in Ligue 1 and sign a new contract with Les Gones.

The youngster is now valued at €25m ahead of the 2025 transfer windows with L’Equipe reporting that Liverpool have enquired about the playmaker. The Reds have previously shown interest in signing the midfielder, however, the Lyon talent dreams of a move to Real Madrid.

Arsenal tipped to make a move for Rayan Cherki

Writing in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside’s The Daily Briefing, Charles Watts has stated that Arsenal are certainly a team that will be interested in Cherki if he becomes available and that the youngster would be a good replacement for Martin Odegaared should the Gunners captain pick up a long-term injury again in the future.

“Lyon’s plight is a sad one. Obviously, there is an Arsenal connection there with Alexandre Lacazette and Ainsley Maitland-Niles, so you hope they come through it.” the Arsenal journalist said. “Should the worst happen and they do get punished with relegation then you would imagine some of their best players would come onto the market, with Rayan Cherki at the top of that list.

“I’ve not been told of any Arsenal interest when it comes to Cherki, but you would think that top clubs across Europe would be open to him as a market opportunity should it arise.

“He fits the type of profile Arsenal like to go for when it comes to new signings and there is a need to add another playmaker to the squad, as has been highlighted by Martin Odegaard’s absence.

“So it might be one to keep an eye on. Although the rumours are right now that Liverpool could be the club to watch when it comes to Cherki.”