Man who signed Mbappe and other world-beaters considered for Arsenal director role

Could Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta soon be working with Luis Campos?

Arsenal are continuing their search for a new sporting director and Luis Campos could reportedly be one high-profile name in the frame to replace Edu.

Campos is currently a football advisor for Paris Saint-Germain, and has previously done tremendous work unearthing talents like Kylian Mbappe, Bernardo Silva, Victor Osimhen and Fabinho in spells at clubs like Monaco and Lille.

According to Sky Sports, Campos is now under consideration at Arsenal as they look to fill the vacancy that Edu will be leaving at the Emirates Stadium after some impressive work of his own during his time in north London.

Edu won’t be easy to replace after masterminding deals for the likes of Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, Riccardo Calafiori and others, but Campos is undoubtedly a respected figure in the game who could be one of the better candidates out there.

It will be interesting to see if Campos ends up being the leading candidate, and if he’d be open to leaving PSG for Arsenal any time soon, as he’ll surely be fairly content already as he’s at one of the biggest clubs in the world in terms of financial power and ambition.

Would Luis Campos be the ideal candidate to replace Edu?

Campos has discovered some great players in his career, but a lot of his biggest successes were arguably a little while ago now, with the likes of Mbappe, Silva and Osimhen all making it at the very highest level after he signed them as youngsters.

In more recent times, Campos has also signed talents like Joao Neves and Vitinha for PSG, but their squad doesn’t necessarily look that much better now than it did a few years ago.

Arsenal might also be keen to replace Edu with someone else who is also a former player or has some other connection with the club.

Gilberto Silva is one recent name linked with the job but he’s played down that speculation for the time being.