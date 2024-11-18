(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Martin Keown and Simon Jordan have locked horns in a fierce debate over the future of Ben White with the England national team.

White has four senior caps to his name after making his debut in 2021.

However, the Arsenal defender has been out of the picture for the Three Lions since declaring himself unavailable for selection after flying home from England‘s World Cup camp at Qatar 2022.

White hasn’t featured for England since but with Thomas Tuchel set to take over as Gareth Southgate’s permanent replacement — following an interim spell under Lee Carsley — there are rumours that he could perform a U-turn.

Could Ben White return for England under Tuchel?

Of course, White will have to prove himself once again for England, with many believing he turned his back on his country.

The subject has already sparked debate between Keown and Jordan, who were at opposite ends of the spectrum in the following clash on talkSPORT:

Keown:

“I think it’s a little bit disrespectful to go to that topic when we’ve not yet spoken about Morgan Rogers, Taylor Harwood-Bellis who got a chance from nowhere, Conor Gallagher too.

“You’re talking about Ben White who has just had a procedure on his knee and needs to get into the Arsenal team first before he gets into the England team.

“But I think it would be good news if he was available because it’s an area where we need better, more experienced players.”

Jordan:

“You’ve been praising the culture of players who want to play for England – here’s a player who doesn’t want to play for England and now because he’s playing for Arsenal you’re advocating that he can get back into the England fold!”

Keown:

“I’m saying that we need to hold the door open because we’re not blessed with experienced players in that position.

“Why is it an exception? He’s fallen out with Steve Holland by all accounts and neither man wanted to back down – we’re not privy to the conversation, okay?

“For me, it doesn’t really matter at the moment because he’s not fit and available and hasn’t declared anything publicly. When he does, then there’s a different conversation.”

Jordan:

“I think you have to take the rough with the smooth and Martin will attest to the point that you judge people in adversity, not when things are going your way.

“He doesn’t get on with Steve Holland so he decides he wants to exclude himself when his nation needs him in a tournament – ‘not for me thanks, doesn’t suit me’.

“To my mind, from an outsider looking in, I don’t think that’s acceptable.

“I don’t think that’s the mentality and culture that you want in the trenches when it gets dirty.

“If there is fuel to the fire that he didn’t get on with Steve Holland then so what? Get over it.

“Get past it, be a man and have some character – the kind of character that separates winners from losers and people that can achieve and overcome adversity, bite down on your gumshield and represent your country.

“It was John F Kennedy who said ‘don’t ask what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country’ – where was Ben White? On his sunbed looking at himself in a mirror.

“The privilege that you’ve got is to be called up for your country and if you don’t think that’s a privilege because you’ve had some hurty words with somebody then you’re not the kind of person I think we should be talking about.”

Keown:

“When you play for your country you stand in that tunnel and you represent everybody, so to get that far and allow someone to snatch that away, that wouldn’t have been me.

“But I’m not privy to the conversation.

“If he needed help with that then I’d love to support him and get him back in the fold, but I don’t think we should slam the door in his face as other people have said.

“I think we should be a little bit more understanding because he’s someone who can add real value to the England team and Thomas Tuchel will be looking at what he brings on the pitch and not the bigger picture.”