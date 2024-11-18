Christian Pulisic celebrates with his AC Milan teammates (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly showing an interest in the potential transfer of AC Milan winger Christian Pulisic, who is also on the radar of Arsenal and Liverpool.

This is according to a report from the Daily Briefing, who state that Pulisic could cost something in the region of €65million, even if Milan would ideally not sell the former Chelsea man.

Pulisic struggled during his time at Stamford Bridge, but he’s improved a lot since joining Milan, contributing 11 goals and assists in 15 games so far this season, and it’s perhaps not too surprising that someone like Man Utd would now be interested to see his availability.

The Red Devils have just brought in Ruben Amorim as their new manager, and he’ll surely be concerned about the state of this struggling squad, with Pulisic likely to be an upgrade on inconsistent performers like Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho.

Antony has also majorly flopped at Old Trafford so could surely be shown the door soon, while Amad Diallo has yet to establish himself as a regular.

Christian Pulisic transfer: Will he join United, Arsenal or Liverpool?

Still, with United being a bit of a mess at the moment, Pulisic might be reluctant to join a team where so many big-name players have gone backwards in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

Liverpool, by contrast, looks an exciting place to be after a superb start to life under Arne Slot, with the Reds top of the Premier League table and looking like serious contenders in the Champions League as well.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have had a tricky start to the season, but have generally been one of the top teams in Europe for the last couple of years, so would surely be seen as an exciting project.

Pulisic could provide a valuable alternative to the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard after some inconsistent form, while Liverpool might also view the 26-year-old as a decent long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah, with the 32-year-old nearing the end of his contract at Anfield.