4/10 – Chelsea star unlikely to impress Enzo Maresca with surprisingly poor display for national team

Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku has earned a rating of just 4/10 from a high-profile French football outlet after last night’s international clash with Italy.

Nkunku played for France as they beat Italy 3-1 away from home in an impressive all-round performance in the Nations League, but the Chelsea man was one of the only players who really failed to get going in the game.

Get French Football News gave Nkunku just 4/10 in their report, with many of his teammates managing 7s and 8s as they earned an impressive victory at the San Siro.

In their analysis of Nkunku’s performance, the Blues ace was criticised for failing to adjust to a slightly new role, and looking unable to provide much spark and creativity in the team’s attack.

The 27-year-old was also criticised for some heavy touches and poor decision-making, which is far from the kind of performance he needed in a time when he’s struggling to start games for Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea side.

Is Christopher Nkunku good enough to stay at Chelsea?

Nkunku looked an elite talent during his time at former club RB Leipzig, but he’s not got going yet at Chelsea, partly because of some early issues with injuries last season.

Still, Nkunku surely needs to improve soon or we’re going to see more and more speculation that he might be deemed surplus to requirements, with Maresca currently favouring Nicolas Jackson as his main striker.

Jackson hasn’t exactly been world class either, so for Nkunku to be struggling to play ahead of him is a little damning, but he’s not really doing himself any favours.

Nkunku has recently been linked with Manchester United by L’Equipe, but, again, he’ll need to be doing a lot better than this when he does manage to get on the pitch if he is to attract transfer interest from big clubs.

The former PSG man is surely capable of reviving his career, but the longer he takes to get back into the swing of things, the harder it’s going to be to convince others that his best days aren’t behind him.