Erik ten Hag’s fault: Man United board already hand Ruben Amorim major blow

Erik ten Hag has affected the amount Ruben Amorim can spend at Man United. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

New Man United boss Ruben Amorim is expected to work with a smaller budget next summer than what was granted to Erik Ten Hag as the Dutch coach spent too much money at Old Trafford.

The former Ajax boss was sacked by the Manchester club at the start of the month following an underwhelming opening to the 2024/25 campaign, in which he left United in the bottom half of the Premier League and winless in the Europa League.

This came after a summer in which the Man United board backed their manager heavily, bringing in stars such as Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, Joshua Zirkzee and Manuel Ugarte.

This took Ten Hag’s spending at the Manchester club to over £600m and it has left the Red Devils no closer to their Premier League rivals Man City, Liverpool and Arsenal.

The signing of Antony sums up the former Ajax coach’s reign at Old Trafford as the 54-year-old brought the Brazilian to Manchester as part of a £85m deal with the Eredivisie side, with the winger repaying his manager with just 12 goals and five assists across 87 matches for the Premier League giants.

Ten Hag’s spending is said to affect the future of Man United and it will not please their new boss Ruben Amorim.

Man United to hand Ruben Amorim a smaller budget than Erik ten Hag

Having spent more than £600m at Man United, Ten Hag has affected the way the Manchester club and Amorim can spend going forward with The Telegraph reporting that the Portuguese coach is expected to work with a smaller budget next summer.

There are several issues the former Sporting CP boss will need to fix in the current United squad and if the Red Devils want to add world-class players to their ranks ahead of the 2025/26 campaign, it may need to be a case of quality over quantity.