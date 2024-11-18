Geovany Quenda during Sporting Lisbon's win over Manchester City (Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are planning to make a move for Sporting Lisbon wonderkid Geovany Quenda, who is also a transfer target for Manchester United and Chelsea, sources have told CaughtOffside.

A host of top European clubs have become aware of Quenda in recent times, with Newcastle also possibly set to face competition from the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City, Bayer Leverkusen, RB Leipzig and Juventus for his signature.

Chelsea READY to swoop for Brazilian wing-wizard!

At the moment, nothing is advanced on this deal, but CaughtOffside understands Newcastle are signalling clear intent to step up their interest in Quenda soon, with the Magpies keen to strengthen their squad with top young talents.

The 17-year-old is already part of the Sporting first-team and has a €100m release clause, so it surely won’t be easy for Newcastle to get this deal done, while we can probably expect Man Utd and Chelsea to be forces to watch in this saga.

Where next for Sporting wonderkid Geovany Quenda?

Chelsea’s policy of signing the best young players from around the world is already well known, with big prospects like Cole Palmer, Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez moving to Stamford Bridge in recent times, while others like Estevao Willian and Kendry Paez will be on their way as well in the near future.

Man Utd, meanwhile, could have the advantage due to the Ruben Amorim connection, though Newcastle will also surely be seen as a tempting project.

Eddie Howe has done well to improve this team in recent years, turning them into genuine contenders for a Champions League place, and Quenda may well also view them as a good stepping stone club.

That could then allow Quenda to join the likes of Chelsea or United later on, once he’s established himself in the Premier League and shown what he can do at a club like Newcastle.