“Big surprise” – Another Arsenal legend speaks out on potentially replacing Edu

Gilberto with Arsenal in the 2006/07 season (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Former Arsenal star Gilberto Silva has spoken out on Edu’s departure from the club as sporting director and played down talk of possibly taking up that role himself.

The ex-Brazil international was, like Edu, a key player for Arsenal and the Brazilian national team back in the day, and one imagines he’d be a popular choice to come back to the Emirates Stadium.

Gilberto was another member of that famous 2003/04 Arsenal Invincibles side, so he’ll know all about what it takes to get the club achieving success again.

Still, Gilberto hasn’t committed to the role yet and suggested he’s happy to be on a slightly different path as an ambassador for the Gunners.

The former defensive midfielder also expressed his surprise that Edu left in the first place, stating that he thinks Arsenal will find it difficult to replace him after the fine work he’s done working alongside Mikel Arteta in recent years.

Gilberto on Edu’s departure and possible Arsenal return

Speaking to Sky Sports, Gilberto said: “Edu is a very cool guy. I think it was a tough decision for him to leave the club and I wish him the best of luck. He has done a great job for the club and, of course, I think the club will miss him. He made a great partnership with Mikel in order to have a good balance for Arsenal.

“Honestly, it was a big surprise for me but sometimes it happens and I hope that he’ll be happy with the next challenge and whatever he decides to do.”

He added: “I still do some work with the club as an ambassador.

“This is not something I was [thinking about doing] in the next few years, despite the fact that I have done it for Panathinaikos in the past. In the last few years, I have been on a different road in football and with Arsenal.

“I don’t know, I don’t know. I have done the preparation for it a few years ago and I have been [approached] by a few clubs in Brazil, but I decided not to take the position. I am not saying right now, but it’s always great to be around Arsenal even as an ambassador.”