Exclusive: 24-year-old could leave Arsenal in January as Gunners “would consider” offers

Jakub Kiwior could leave Arsenal in January. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Jakub Kiwior could be set for a change of scenery in January as Arsenal “would consider” reasonable offers for the defender should they arrive.

The Polish talent has been a key player for Mikel Arteta in the past but this season, the Spanish coach does not seem to trust the player as Kiwior has received just 321 minutes of action across seven appearances.

The defender has started just two matches for Arsenal this season against Preston and Bolton in the League Cup and with the January transfer window around the corner, the 24-year-old is very likely to search for another club as the is well down the pecking order at the Emirates Stadium.

Sources told CaughtOffside recently that AC Milan are considering taking Kiwior on loan, while several other clubs such as Napoli, Bologna, Juventus, Villarreal and Marseille have also shown an interest in the Gunners star.

The 24-year-old has been with Arsenal since January 2023 having been part of a £20m move from Spezia.

It is uncertain how much the North London outfit would accept for the player in January and fans of the club can expect the Polish star to be linked with a move away, especially to Italian clubs, says Arsenal journalist Charles Watts.

Arsenal “would consider” offers for Jakub Kiwior in January

Writing in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside’s The Daily Briefing, Charles Watts has provided an update on the Polish talent’s future at Arsenal ahead of the upcoming transfer window, stating: “With the January window fast approaching, I think we’re going to see plenty of stories linking Jakub Kiwior with a return to Italy.”

“It’s been a familiar theme during the last couple of windows and I’m expecting no different this time around,” the Arsenal journalist continued. “There was a chance Kiwior could have gone in the summer, but Arsenal decided to keep him for squad purposes.

“But when you see the game time he’s had so far this season and consider that teenage Myles Lewis-Skelly has been used ahead of him at times recently then it’s tough to see the Poland international getting many minutes.

£So if a decent offer arrives for Kiwior from Italy then I think it’s one that Arsenal would consider and I don’t think Ben White’s injury will impact their thinking.”