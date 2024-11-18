(Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Jean-Clair Todibo was one of West Ham United’s most eye-catching signings in a busy summer.

Todibo was once regarded as one of the most talented centre-backs in Europe and even at 24 years old, could still have an incredible career ahead of him.

The two-time France international has taken time to adjust to English football following his arrival on loan from Nice but has started putting in much-improved performances in recent weeks.

West Ham supporters will now hope Todibo can build from here as the Hammers like to climb from their current 14th placing in the Premier League.

“I’ve been working very hard to get myself up to speed, and if I’m honest, I’m not even 80 per cent as of yet,” Todibo told West Ham’s official website at the start of November, adding: “I believe the best of Jean-Clair Todibo is still to come.”

Was Jean-Clair Todibo forced to join West Ham?

It’s understood West Ham have an obligation to buy Todibo in the summer.

However, it would be a shock if the former Barcelona man remained at the London Stadium long-term, especially if West Ham fail to secure European football.

And a recent report from Italian outlet Tuttomercatoweb makes a long-term stay at West Ham even more unrealistic for Todibo.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Todibo had given the green light on a move to Serie A giants Juventus during the summer, only to see the move collapse as they failed to find an agreement with Nice.

That was when West Ham came in, with Todibo effectively forced to make the move with Nice and Juventus not seeing eye to eye.

Todibo and West Ham return to action when they travel to Newcastle United on Monday following the final international break of 2024.