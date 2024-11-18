(Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Jonathan David has named his dream club amid increasing speculation regarding his future at Lille.

The Canada international has been a prolific force in France, notching 97 goals and 20 assists in 202 appearances for Lille over the last four years.

During that time, David has helped his team to Ligue 1 and Trophee des Champions titles and the 2021/22 Champions League knockout rounds.

David’s performances have alerted the attention of a number of Europe’s top clubs. Within the last week alone, Chelsea, Spurs, Man Utd, Liverpool, Arsenal, Juventus and Inter have all been linked with the striker.

Jonathan David reveals ‘dream’ club amid Premier League links

With all that in mind, David’s latest revelation might come as a huge disappointment to the clutch of Premier League giants chasing his signature.

The 24-year-old was recently interviewed by The Athletic, during which he was asked about his ‘dream’ club.

“(Barcelona) was always the team I grew up supporting. When you grow up supporting a team, it’s your dream to play for them,” David declared.

Barcelona still have Robert Lewandowski going strong right now, with the Polish legend currently sitting on 19 goals in 17 appearances across all competitions this season.

What’s more, David’s current contract is set to expire at the end of this season, so Lille — currently fourth in Ligue 1 — have just one more transfer window to earn a fee for their star player.

You might think all of that could combine to make this January the best time for someone like Man Utd or Arsenal to swoop.

But according to David, it could be ‘tougher’ for a move to make sense in January.

“Going to a club mid-season is never easy.

“It’s not like the beginning of a season where you have a pre-season, you get to know your teammates, you have time to gel.

“In January, things are very hectic. It’s about right now. It’s tougher.”