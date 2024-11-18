Report: Out of favour Liverpool star could head out of club in surprise January move

Liverpool star linked with January exit from the club.

Under manager Arne Slot, Liverpool have experienced a turnaround like nobody expected.

They are sitting comfortably at the top of the league with the Dutch manager bringing the best out of his squad and showing that his team can win the Premier League title this season against Manchester City and Arsenal.

Slot has turned around the Liverpool careers of players like Ryan Gravenberch, Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo and other players, giving them confidence and the tactical instructions that have brought the best out of them.

However, despite everything working for Liverpool this season, one of their players have struggled big time.

Their summer transfer window signing Federico Chiesa has been unable to make an impact at the club and he could be on his way out of the club as early as January.

According to Tuttosport, Italian giants Inter Milan are pushing to sign the winger on a six month loan deal and offer him a way out of Anfield.

The Italian international has struggled with injuries since joining the Premier League giants and his failure to adapt to the demands of the game in England could become the reason of his exit in the winter transfer window.

Chiesa has managed to feature in just one Premier League match this season for the Reds and this has become a huge cause of concern for the club.

He had an impressive last season for Juventus, in which he featured in 33 Serie A games and scored nine goals for them.

With the player playing only 78 minutes of football since joining the club, it would not be a surprise if he is allowed to leave soon.

The likes of Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo are all ahead of Chiesa in the pecking order at the club and now it would bne difficult for him to get playing time for the Reds.

Inter Milan ready to offer Federico Chiesa an escape route from Liverpool

After suffering a cruciate ligament injury in 2022, Chiesa’s career has not reached the heights which many people expected at one stage.

A move to Inter Milan could help the player revive his career which is currently heading nowhere at Liverpool under Slot.

The manager feels that the winger did not have a proper pre-season and that is why he is struggling.

It remains to be seen what Liverpool will decide to do with the Italian winger but looking at their current attacking options, it would not be a surprise if they allow the player to leave the club and accept that their decision to sign him has not worked out.

Another Liverpool star who could leave the club soon is Caoimhin Kelleher, who has been urged to leave the club for better opportunities.