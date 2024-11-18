Liverpool dealt blow as West Ham make £85m decision ahead of summer 2025

Arne Slot and Liverpool have an interest in West Ham star Mohammed Kudus. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

West Ham will not accept any cut-price offers for winger Mohammed Kudus with Liverpool and Arsenal showing interest in the winger ahead of the 2025 transfer windows.

The Daily Mail’s Sami Mokbel reported last week that the 24-year-old is fully open to leaving West Ham in the near future as the Hammers star wants to return to playing Champions League football.

Arsenal and Liverpool both have a concrete interest in Kudus and have an eye on the £85m release clause in Ghanaian talent’s current contract – Saudi Arabian teams are also keeping taps on his situation in London.

The report states that it is not certain if Kudus will depart the London Stadium next summer, but his ambition is to return to the Champions League as soon as possible.

According to Football Insider, West Ham are keen to keep hold of the winger and will not accept any cut-price deal as the London outfit want his £85m release clause matched if they are to part ways with the former Ajax star next summer.

The future of Kudus is a situation the London side are in full control of as the Ghana international’s contract does not expire until 2028.

Why do Liverpool and Arsenal want West Ham’s Mohammed Kudus?

It is not hard to see why Liverpool and Arsenal have an interest in Kudus as the Ghanaian talent is versatile. He can play on both wings and in the number 10 position. The winger is also a great dribbler and can be lethal in the final third.

Arne Slot is on the lookout for a replacement for Mohamed Salah as the Egyptian superstar could leave Anfield at the end of the season when his contract expires, while Mikel Arteta wants more depth in his wide positions.

Kudus would be a good addition to both Premier League giants but they are unlikely to pay £85m for his services in 2025, which could force them to look elsewhere.